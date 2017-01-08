Enough violence

Fabiola Santiago wrote a touching and insightful article on Jan. 4 regarding the high numbers of victims of gun violence in Miami-Dade’s poorest communities. She made an excellent point mentioning that if this level of violence was occurring in wealthier communities, the National Guard would have been deployed and the violent crimes solved.
I wrote a letter to the Herald several years ago making the same point, yet it continues.
Right below Santiago’s column, there was a story about the fatal police shooting of an unarmed young black man in West Perrine. Jamar Rollins was only 21.
It is difficult for the black community to feel safe these days, either as victims of violence in their own communities or at the hands of bad apples in the police department. Both of these items illustrate the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement. If you don’t understand this, then you are part of the problem.
It saddens me deeply that we have such divisions and racism in our communities in 2016.
Enough!
Monica Harvey,
Miami Shores
Comments