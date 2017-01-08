Gun violence

Robert Pickford’s letter of Jan. 5, “Chicago fire,” made my blood boil! This is so typical of gun advocates, saying guns are not the cause but the means of the violence. That’s like saying too many cars are not the cause of traffic jams. It’s not that simple!
It’s too many guns and too many gangs and, of course, a lack of leadership on all sides. All of those things must be corrected or the violence will never stop.
But then when he said that our first black president did not give them someone to emulate, I was aghast.
You may not agree with President Obama’s politics, but he is one of the best examples of integrity, morality and success that any young person of any race should emulate.
Ann Raff, Coral Gables
