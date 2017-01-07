Facebook crime

I’m so tired of the press, the left, and everything Obama. The youths who terrorized a disabled man and live-streamed it on Facebook in Chicago deserve to be behind bars.
It is not OK to torture anyone because of color or political affiliation. The media and the left should stop making excuses for them just so they can discredit Trump and preserve Obama’s legacy.
Right is right, and wrong is wrong, no matter the outcome of the November election. And where’s Obama? Too busy trying to disrupt the upcoming administration and secure his legacy to worry about a disabled white man.
Maria Eugenia Ordoñez,
Miami
