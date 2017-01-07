A Jan. 4 letter “Rein in healthcare costs” concluded that we must reduce costs to continue providing healthcare services.
I agree that there is waste, but I take issue with the writer’s conclusion that malpractice suits add 25 percent to 30 percent to costs in South Florida. All objective studies show that malpractice lawsuits only add 2 percent to 3 percent to the healthcare costs.
He further states that there are bad lawyers, but makes no mention of bad doctors. Since malpractice is hard to prove, lawyers will only accept the most egregious cases.
What about all the injured patients? Objective studies show that up to 100,000 Americans die each year because of poor medical care by doctors and hospitals.
Last, the letter says that doctors have always provided care for those unable to pay. The fact is that most doctors will not accept Medicaid, and I doubt that the reason is because of lawsuits by the poor.
Liability insurance is a cost of business, and some doctors, after transferring their assets to trusts and their spouse, carry no insurance.
Barry Rabinowitz,
Plantation
