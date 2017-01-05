Medical cannabis users fear controls

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide Pause

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

1:31 Dolphins Ajayi: 'We have players too'

2:57 Meet Tilou and Lili in this Sesame Street-inspired Haiti series

1:36 Haitians pick a president

2:39 Adam Gase discussing the past Dolphins season

1:20 The United States of Powerball

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio