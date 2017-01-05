Letters to the Editor

January 5, 2017 9:22 PM

Gun violence

Fabiola Santiago’s Jan. 4 column, “For victims of gun violence, words are wind,” decries the epidemic of death and violence in low-income communities. Immediately below her column is a story about “the community’s” demand for answers regarding the “police assassination” of a 21-year-old who fled a police stop with a gun in his hand.

These residents have a choice: Support aggressive policing in high-crime areas or lionize and excuse the behaviors of young criminals.

Barry Jay Warsch,

Hallandale Beach

