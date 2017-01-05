Ethics questioned

Congressman Carlos Curbelo and his Republican colleagues failed to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics. If he had gotten his way, it would have lost its independence and would have been required to report to the GOP-controlled House Ethics Committee, significantly weakening its muscle.
Those constituents in District 26 who care about ethics in government might want to ask Curbelo why he feels threatened by a strong ethics watchdog over Congress. Is the congressman hiding something?
Kenneth Karger, Kendall
