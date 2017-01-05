Sign up, Congress

I listened to Sen. Charles Schumer addressing Obamacare along with Rep. Nancy Pelosi. If they, along with their Democratic colleagues, think that Obamacare is wonderful, then they should have everyone in both houses of Congress sign up for it.
Right now, members of Congress do not have Obamacare. Why should they be any different from the people who elected them? Let them be restricted to only insurance companies offering overpriced policies in their districts.
They say they work for the people. Let them try to live like an ordinary citizen.
Steve Fortgang,
Hollywood
