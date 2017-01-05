For years, House Speaker Paul Ryan has tried to privatize Social Security and Medicare. Why? Is it better for the millions of seniors who receive a Social Security check every month?
No. It favors the Wall Street companies that would manage the program, getting commissions and service fees from our money; money that we have paid over the years and given back to us. It is not an entitlement, it is our money.
Ryan needs to get that into his thick head and stop trying to mess with it.
Fernando Cuellar, Weston
Comments