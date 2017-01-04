Not anti-Israel

Re the Jan. 1 letter blaming President Obama and the Democratic Party for betraying Israel with the recent abstention on the U.N. Security Council vote.
He is only doing what President Reagan and the Republican Party did in 1986 when they abstained on a similar Security Council resolution that declared the city of Jerusalem to be Arab and Palestinian territory. Reagan supported declaring the Temple Mount and the Western Wall as Palestinian territory 30 years ago.
And if Obama and the Democrats are so anti-Israel, why did he just give Israel $38 billion in military aid? Words and resolutions are one thing — talk. Actual help, like billions in aid, is another — reality.
Corey Mass,
Miami Beach
