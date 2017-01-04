Ivanka smeared

Re James Kirchick’s Jan. 4 opinion article, “Smooth, yes, but Ivanka’s a chip off the old block”: Nowhere does he claim to have met or spoken with her. His conclusions regarding her capabilities, character and mental inefficiencies are based on what he’s gleaned from a media whose focus has been to destroy her father from the moment he entered the presidential race until he leaves office, hopefully, eight years from now.
If Ivanka Trump is a sexual predator’s “enabler,” what is Hillary Clinton?
Rabbi Warren Kasztl,
North Miami Beach
