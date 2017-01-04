Letters to the Editor

January 4, 2017 8:14 PM

Stop the fear

Fabiola Santiago’s Jan. 4 column on crime, “For victims of gun violence, words are wind,” hits on the inconsistencies of police protection between white areas and black areas.

She actually answered her own question when she said the criminal was caught in the white area because of witnesses coming forward with descriptions of the criminal.

In the black areas, people are hesitant to give info to police in fear of retaliation — or fear of police. The citizens have to step up and turn these thugs in.

Richard Persson, Kendall

Letters to the Editor

