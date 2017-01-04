Draft deferments

The Jan. 2 letter “Trumping the draft” complains that Donald Trump avoided the Vietnam-era draft along with “thousands of lawyers aged 70 and up.” It says that this was “the No. 1 way able-bodied males of affluence” got a law-school deferment and “thus started the age of litigation.”
However, the graduate school — not just law school — deferment ended by 1969. Speaking from personal experience, I was then drafted during my first year of law school, spent nearly two years in the military (including a year in Vietnam) and returned to complete my legal education. I know others who did the same. I am proud to be both a lawyer and a veteran.
While I don’t mind hearing a lawyer joke from time to time, don’t disparage my honorable profession with false “facts.” The writer sounds like Trump himself.
Norman Segall, Coral Gables
