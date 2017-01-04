Heal Puerto Rico

The new governor of Puerto Rico wants to transfer his $70 billion debt to all of us on the mainland. Last year, while vacationing in Puerto Rico, I thought I was in a third-world country. All the signs were in Spanish, not English, and many island residents spoke only Spanish. Gov. Rossello now wants to promote bilingual education. Why wasn’t it done in the past?
Puerto Rico is a beautiful island whose manufacturing base left with the jobs and the tax revenue it once had. The island has had ambitions of statehood before, and they were dismissed by its residents.
Rossello should take the lead in bringing jobs back to Puerto Rico. That would help the island reduce its debt without looking to citizens on the mainland. He should be creative and think like a businessman, not like another political hack.
Al Koproski, Hollywood
