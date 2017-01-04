Heal Puerto Rico

2:19 Adam Beasley discusses Ryan Tannehill's status for the playoffs Pause

0:36 Dolphins' Matt Moore focused for playoffs

1:17 Adam Gase discusses Dolphins loss against the Patriots

0:55 Dolphins' Landry talks loss to New England

1:50 Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill only sprained his knee

5:39 49ers' Kaepernick: Castro comments taken out of context

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:20 The United States of Powerball

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre