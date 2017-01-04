Independent media

The Miami Herald and other papers across this country must remain independent and impartial as they report the news of the Trump presidency. Don’t fall to the pressure that he’s putting on the media to tell a story that only shines positive light on the many unfair and exclusionary policies that he wants to enact. It is the media’s duty to report when our president is lying to us, not simply repeat his words in print.
Our country needs the media. Do your part to ensure that we have newspapers that we can trust.
Allison Knowlton, Miami
