It doesn’t take a genius to see that all of the carnage in Chicago, some 750 deaths in 2016, is because of guns. If these young men didn’t have guns, there wouldn’t be all of these tragic deaths.
The NRA is mostly responsible for all of the mayhem. There is too much money involved for the legislators to do anything to control the gun lobby. They don’t care about wasted young lives, grieving mothers, sisters, wives and children and the police lives put at risk.
When will it stop?
Phyllis Koplin,
Pembroke Pines
