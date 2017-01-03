Religion vs politics

The same questions a reader raises in the Jan. 2 letter to the editor regarding Cardinal Timothy Dolan should be asked of leading evangelical leaders such as Jerry Falwell Jr., who endorsed Donald Trump, vice president Mike Pence and a whole host of politicians too many to mention.
Although attendance at Trump’s inauguration does not necessarily mean you agree with his policies, it is a fact that hypocrisy has spread like wildfire throughout our political and religious leaders.
Sad and troublesome.
Marcelino Vega, Miami
Comments