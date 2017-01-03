Letters to the Editor

January 3, 2017 6:09 PM

Religion vs politics

The same questions a reader raises in the Jan. 2 letter to the editor regarding Cardinal Timothy Dolan should be asked of leading evangelical leaders such as Jerry Falwell Jr., who endorsed Donald Trump, vice president Mike Pence and a whole host of politicians too many to mention.

Although attendance at Trump’s inauguration does not necessarily mean you agree with his policies, it is a fact that hypocrisy has spread like wildfire throughout our political and religious leaders.

Sad and troublesome.

Marcelino Vega, Miami

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

White House rejects Trump request to halt Gitmo transfers

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos