Thank you, Dolphins

To close their season at home the way they did against New England Sunday was sickening and Miami would have beat the Pats if quarterback Ryan Tannehill, center Michael Pouncey and Reshad Jones had not been injured.
Miami is not as bad as it looked in that game and I don’t think New England is that good. Adam Gase did a great job in his first season as head coach.
Next season, if healthy, the Dolphins will have an even better campaign. If it sounds like I think Miami’s season is over, it’s because I do.
Sunday’s game proves the Dolphins are not ready for prime time. I believe they have a lot more talent than they get credit for, but injuries to key players took their toll.
Quarterback Matt Moore did his usual good job as a back up, but Tannehill had proven that his light bulb finally came on before his injury occurred. Mike Pouncey’s value to the team was evident in 2016, as was the fact that Miami’s linebackers were exposed. The linebacker position proved to be a weakness.
Miami’s first playoff game since 2008 will be at Pittsburgh on Sunday and the Dolphins just don’t have enough healthy bodies to move onto the next round. Even if they do, they’re not ready to go into New England the following Saturday.
I thank Coach Gase for turning this team around and pointing them into the right direction for 2017.
And I thank Jay Ajayi, Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills for all the exiting plays. Thank you Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh for playing your way to the Pro Bowl.
Johnny Gonzalez,
Sunrise
