Pitbull’s eve flops

I thoroughly enjoyed Pitbull’s New Year’s Eve concerts on Fox for the past two years and was looking forward to Saturday’s event. But if that was Pitbull’s way of making Miami the greatest city on Earth, he failed miserably.
With the exception of one song, all of the others were rap music.
In addition, he hardly performed. Last year, after midnight, he sang his popular songs for at least half an hour. Not this year.
But his New Year’s Eve concert should have been billed as a Snoop Dogg event.
Kenneth F. Hackett,
Plantation
