History now

I have often wondered how people perceived life during the 1930s.
I wondered how people felt when politicians like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini were voted into power by a popular, democratic vote.
I wondered how they watched, one by one, the foxes being appointed to guard the hen house, as the dictators appointed their henchmen.
At what point, I wondered, did Himmler, Heydrich, Goebbels and Goering become household names, representing the will of the people?
How did it feel, I wondered, to slide, eyes open, voluntarily and consciously, into a social and political morass where ethical and moral standards no longer have any meaning?
Unfortunately, I am now beginning to understand and no longer need to wonder.
This is exactly what it feels like.
Patrick Alexander, Coral Gables
