Salvation score

Recently, running back Ezekiel Elliot of the Dallas Cowboys celebrated a touchdown by jumping into the Salvation Army pot that was situated near the end zone.
Silly yes, and the team was justifiably penalized 15 yards.
This is what the sport has come to.
Classic NFL players like Larry Csonka or Jim Brown would never have made such fools of themselves.
However, this is sure to continue.
Therefore, instead of penalizing the team, let the NFL choose a different charity each week and assess a $10,000 fine to the guilty player and donate that money to a worthy cause.
Tony Scornavacca,
Coconut Grove
