Salvation score

1:17 Adam Gase discusses Dolphins loss against the Patriots Pause

1:52 Adam Beasley recaps Dolphins' loss against the Patriots

1:07 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about having a healthy team

1:57 Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore speaks to the media

1:33 Adam Beasley on the Dolphins' loss to the Patriots

1:04 Ryan Tannehill talks about team coming together to defeat the Rams

0:57 Dolphins defensive coordinator discusses Dion Jordan

0:33 Adam Gase talks about focusing on positives, after victory over Rams

1:07 Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake recounts his first interception