German terrorism

Patrick Buchanan’s Dec. 26 column faults German Chancellor Angela Merkel and liberal democracies for allowing a Tunisian immigrant to attack a Christmas market in Berlin, but doesn’t offer any solution other than voting for right-wing parties over there, like voting for Donald Trump here.
In reality, his implied solution of banning and expelling all Muslim immigrants for the sins of a few makes no more sense than expelling all Trump voters from America to prevent the likes of Dylann Roof and the white supremacist Trump supporter who killed two Des Moines police officers.
Buchanan has never accepted American pluralism.
Apparently, 48 percent of us share his bigotry.
James L. Wilson, Plantation
