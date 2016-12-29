Science and truth

The whole point of science is that it is objective.
It is not limited to one person’s subjective opinion or ideas. And it is backed with empirical evidence, which is reproducible independently. It is the closest we will ever come to truth on this planet.
The fact that it is being attacked because some people don’t like the consequences of what it is telling us, specifically climate change, is dangerous.
It is the same as when the pope, during the Roman Catholic Inquisition, had Galileo arrested and excommunicated because he discovered that the Earth revolves around the sun and not vice versa.
This nation was founded on the principles of the Enlightenment, and to attack those principles is to attack the very foundations of this country. It is what demagogues and tyrants do when they want total power.
We cannot allow this to happen.
Regardless of our particular political persuasion, we are all patriots first and we must defend our country against those who want to divide and conquer us.
David Schwartz,
Miami
Comments