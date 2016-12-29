International law

0:45 Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild by UC Davis vets Pause

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

2:04 Thieves use sky lift to steal ATM in Texas

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

1:45 Dash cam video shows cops shooting fleeing man

3:46 Climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack

1:25 Couple shares tips to prepare for retirement

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60