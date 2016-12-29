Robert Steinberg’s Dec. 27 letter, “Bad move on Israel”: Under international law and numerous United Nations resolutions, the building of settlements and populating land that is militarily occupied or in dispute between nations is illegal, not just in Israel, but everywhere.
Since 1967, Israel has moved more than 300,000 Jewish colonists to the West Bank precisely to make a two-state solution impossible.
Israel must choose: Obey international law or continue to sow the seeds of future wars.
Julio Cesar Pino,
Miami
