Israeli borders

The United Nations’ resolution against Israel is morally and legally corrupt.
It refers to historical lies such as “Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem.” There has never been a country of Palestine in history.
Jordan illegally occupied these areas by force 1949-1967 and attacked Israel in June 1967.
Israel, by international law, has rights to its ancestral homeland by virtue of the 1917 Balfour Declaration. The disputed land does not and never did belong to “the Palestinians,” as the infamous UN declared.
The resolution falsely claims that Israel is “dangerously imperiling the viability of the two-state solution based on the 1967 lines.”
There is nothing holy, legal or practical about “the 1967 lines.” Israel’s pre-1967 borders were not safe, defensible or secure and simply too tiny to believe: nine miles wide!
Nine miles locally is from Biscayne Boulevard to Southwest 87th Avenue along Flagler Street in Miami, or Sheridan Street, from A1A to Pine Island Road in Broward.
It is lunacy to demand that a country surrounded by hostiles be reduced to borders nine miles wide and to give up its ancestral and holy capital. Such lunacy is invariably fueled by age-old anti-Semitism.
Alex Barak,
Hollywood
