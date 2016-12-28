Higher standards

Re the Dec. 25 article “Miami’s dirty laundry is aired publicly by besieged city manager:” As a fellow law enforcement officer, I would remind Fraternal Order of Police President Javier Ortiz of the words of John DeLury, founder of New York City’s Sanitation Department union: “When a union is protection for incompetence, then you’re losing sight of what a union is.”
A recent mandatory ethics course reminded us all that, although loyalty to coworkers is a highly regarded virtue in policing, as public servants our higher loyalty is owed to the community and to the badge.
Mayree Morin-Fernandez,
Miami
