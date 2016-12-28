Accept Israel

Letter writers Celia Torres and Dwight Nykei support the U.S. rebuke of Israel at the United Nations and say that denying Jews the right to live in certain area of Israel — including the Jewish quarter of Jerusalem — even though one and a half million Arabs live in Israel and are citizens, is the path to peace.
Yes, there are Palestinians who want and deserve peace. But starting with the original “Palestinian Mandate” through 1948, 1967, 1973, Oslo (1993), Camp David (2000), etc., the Palestinians were offered a two-state solution based on land for peace in exchange for recognizing Israel as a Jewish state and ending the support of terrorism.
In every case, the offer was met with No, and more terrorism. There will be no peace until the Palestinian leadership changes and accepts Israel.
Jerome S. Reich, Miami
Comments