March for optimism

Re Andres Oppenheimer’s Dec. 25 column, “It may be hard to believe, but yes, the world is becoming a better place”: If you have to go back to 1820 to come up with some optimism, there is something seriously wrong.
And your “good news” hasn’t put up any checks or balances so far. It really gets scary when you see commercials on TV for food dehydrators, “because you never know what might happen!”
I’d say everyone ought to get up on Jan. 21 and march for freedom and justice in the Million Woman March. That’s real optimism for 2017.
Barbara Green,
North Miami
Comments