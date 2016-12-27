Walking unpleasant

Walking has become dangerous in Coral Gables. The long lights followed by inadequate time to cross the street means many frustrated pedestrians cross against the red light. When I obey the lights and wait, I frequently have to thread my way among the cars protruding into the crosswalk.
Add to that the beeping horns and the deteriorating air quality because of all the traffic, and walking in downtown Coral Gables is no longer an enjoyable experience. Solving the traffic problem is imperative so customers aren’t dissuaded from coming downtown even before the supposedly pedestrian-friendly Miracle Mile-Giralda corridor becomes a reality.
Annette Stiefbold,
Coral Gables
Comments