Trump’s tweets

The legitimate news media should stop reporting “Trump Tweets” as if they are official policy, which they are not. Every 140-character blurb requires pages and pages of explanation, walk-back and denial from his handlers.
He should be made to make his pronouncements face to face, in front of cameras, where he can explain what he means by himself. God knows he doesn’t suffer from lack of face time in front of cameras. Tweets should be relegated to the tabloid media about Elvis sightings. Words have meaning. Words can start wars. We should expect much more from a media reporting the news, and from a president.
Alfred Sasiadek, Miami
