Climate deniers

The global community of climate scientists has concluded, based on the evidence, that the Earth is warming and that the major cause is the burning of fossil fuels. This has been accepted by most governments and scientific organizations — with one exception: U.S. Republicans. They have chosen to disregard science and make it political issue — a litmus test for the new Republican elite.
Unfortunately for us all, denying science doesn’t change it or make it go away. Economic and societal disruption will be the inevitable outcome, and we will have the American right to blame for blocking efforts to find a solution and causing years of delay.
Steven Meyerson, Miami
