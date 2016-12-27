Trump a puppet

I am so happy that the United States has finally opposed Israel’s building illegal Jewish settlements on occupied Arab land. I’m 69, and since I was 19, I have been hearing about Middle East peace. Each time a moderate government is elected in Israel, it is voted out of power by a conservative government and more illegal settlements are built. So much for the peace process.
Donald Trump will be president soon, and Israel will have its puppet in the White House. Trump vows to move the U.S. Embassy to East Jerusalem. If this happens, Americans should prepare themselves for more attacks on American interests around the world and within our borders. I pray that Trump will think before he acts, which so far hasn’t been the case.
I will support Trump as president the same way the Republican Congress supported President Obama for the past eight years — never. Democrats, we may have lost the battle, but not the war. There are future elections to be won: Vote. Vote. Vote. I dread the next four years.
Dwight Nykel,
Hollywood
