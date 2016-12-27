No Mideast peace

When the United States abstained on a vote to condemn Israeli settlements and Eastern Jerusalem, it sent a message to the rest of the world: don’t rely on the United States as a political ally. This vote was nothing more than President Obama getting even with the Israeli prime minister for not listening to him when it comes to Israeli-Palestinian peace.
Obama just doesn’t get it. The Israelis and Palestinians are the only ones who can do it. No amount of international conferences will do the deal.
When each side realizes that there is more to be gained by peace than by destruction or political maneuvering, peace will happen. The United States abstaining at the Security Council did not make peace any closer. Obama just doesn’t get it. Too bad.
Fred Abramoff,
West Kendall
Comments