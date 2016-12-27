U.S. abstains

Dec. 23 will go down as a day of infamy. President Obama betrayed America and Israel. His abstention at on the the U.N. Security Council’s resolution will be his legacy.
The 14 members who voted to attack the only free country in the Middle East, the only country where Jews, Muslims and Christians are equal under the law, are pathetic.
Only three — the United Kindgom, France and New Zealand — are democracies. The United Kingdom and France are cowed by their terror-prone Muslim immigrants. New Zealand, one of the sponsors of the resolution, has had an anti-Israel policy for years. The others are all Muslim nations, dictatorships or failed states, where human rights are nonexistent.
Not one of the 14 can compare with Israel’s technological or intellectual successes. Not one has as many Nobel prizes. Shame on them all.
Len Bennett,
Deerfield Beach
Comments