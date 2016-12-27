Praise for manager

I thank Miami City Manager Daniel Alfonso for trying to keep our citizens safe from the police union and some of our commissioners. It is disturbing that Fraternal Order of Police president Javier Ortiz wants him fired for doing his job. Ortiz says that all but one of the accused were given their jobs back.
I would have sacked them all. Employment is needed, but surely there are some honest, hardworking and responsible men and women to replace these undesirables.
Mr. Alfonso, keep up the good work , I applaud you!
Roberta Leonard, Miami
