Seasoned traveler gives MIA just a C+

When I saw this headline on your Dec. 20th edition (“MIA ranks 5th in satisfaction”) I had to take a closer look.
After all, in my perception Miami International Airport strives to become the most inefficient, inhospitable airport on the planet.
The article states that 39,000 travelers ranked airports on six criteria: facilities; accessibility; security check; baggage claim; check-in & baggage check; and food, beverage, and retail. I asked myself if perhaps I haven’t been too harsh is my assessment of MIA.
In 2016, I have been to more than 30 airports, most of them, including MIA, multiple times.
Here is how this seasoned traveler ranks MIA on the six criteria:
1. Facilities. On the plus side, I greatly enjoy the artwork of MIA, especially the inlays on the floors of concourse D. And yes, the concourses are mostly in pretty good shape. But the train service doesn’t operate properly on all concourses andhalf of the walkways conveyor belts are generally under repair. MIA facilities: C minus.
2. Accessibility: For those with physical disabilities, MIA offers all of the ramps, elevators, and services that you would expect. MIA gets a B minus.
3. Security check: Even though I have TSA Precheck, I regularly wait 20 minutes or more for a security check. MIA security check: D plus.
4. Baggage claim: The shortest time I’ve waited for my suitcase to arrive at baggage claim at MIA was about 30 minutes. MIA baggage claim: D minus.
5. Check-in and baggage check: With kiosks, check in and baggage check is pretty painless at MIA. MIA check in and baggage check: B plus.
6. Food, beverage, and retail: This area is one that MIA does very well. I have enjoyed several of their restaurants and have browsed many of their shops. MIA food, beverage, and retail: A.
When I put it all together, MIA gets a C plus.
Keith T. Ingram,
Gainesville, Fl.
