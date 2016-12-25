Pitbull’s video

“Risque,” that’s the way Pitbull’s “Sexy Beaches” video for the state of Florida is being described.
The criticism from some of our state representatives is that “Sexy Beaches” is a vulgar embarrassment.
But where is the outrage that taxpayers’ dollars exploited women to entice tourism?
Perhaps the lyrics to Pitbull’s song might jolt us out of the denial that this song and video are just risqué fun.
In the song, Pitbull raps, “Little mama wanna live it up/Well, little mama better give it up.”
Florida residents funded this anthem to sexual coercion on our beaches with tax dollars.
Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran’s response misses the real outrage: Women are things who must “give it up” in a video that is meant to showcase what Florida has to offer to the world of potential tourists.
How is it that not one Florida lawmaker has publicly denounced this act of government pimping?
In Miami, where human trafficking (mostly of young women) is at one of the highest rates in the nation, why isn’t there a condemnation of this taxpayer-funded exploitation of women to entice tourists?
Claire Oueslati-Porter, Ph.D., University of Miami Women’s and Gender Studies Program,
Coral Gables
