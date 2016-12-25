Why Clinton lost

We keep hearing all the reasons why Hillary Clinton and the Democrats failed to win the presidential election.
It was the Russians, FBI Director James Comey’s e-mail investigation, the press.
The Democratic Party, according to them, represents blacks, Asians, Hispanics and the LGBT community.
What they do not represent is the true, middle class of all colors and origins that live in between the East and the West coasts.
Thank God for the Electoral College.
Guillermo A. Martinez, Coral Gables
