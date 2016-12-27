Recently, I saw a ‘baby-boomer’ white male interviewed about why he voted for Donald Trump. He said that Hillary Clinton felt she was above the common people and did not understand the challenges facing the common people. What?
So you voted for Trump, who was born with a silver spoon in his mouth and started his troubled business career with a multimillion-dollar ‘loan’ from his father?
So you voted for Trump, who has been involved with more than 3,500 lawsuits in recent decades, most all involving honest, hard-working people, businesses, and students who he has cheated, defrauded or stiffed, sending many into bankruptcies and worse.
So you voted for Trump, who was so patriotic that he schemed his way out of the military draft.
So you voted for Trump, who lives in a gold-plated mansion in an enormous tower in downtown Manhattan.
This is the guy you feel understands the challenges of the common people? This is the greatest example of the failure of our educational system to teach its’ students critical thinking skills. Too many people are unable to understand what is in their own basic self-interest.
Sad.
Paul C. Hunt, South Miami
