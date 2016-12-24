Perils of pot

Re the Dec. 13 opinion article “Medical marijuana is now legal, but still a danger to children.” I commend Alberto Carvalho and Martin Karp for their stance and the measures they have taken on this issue. The passage of Amendment 2 lets people, including children, use marijuana for medicinal purposes.
Carvalho and Karp understand and acted upon the science that demonstrates that children and adolescents are at an increased risk to the harmful effects of marijuana. Nothing can guarantee that youth are fully protected from the negative consequences of marijuana abuse.
However, the Miami-Dade School Board got it right by now focusing on and emphasizing that it’s critical to implement Amendment 2 carefully.
Legal does not mean safe. The prescription pain-killer epidemic provides testimony.
Alexander Hernandez,
Miami
Comments