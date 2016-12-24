Miami Beach theft

Miami Beach’s mayor and city manager insists the theft of $3.6 million from a city bank account could not have been an inside job on the part of a wayward or disheartened city employee.
Did these gentlemen just walk out of the Everglades?
They cannot be serious as the inside job is the first place the investigators will want to look. These are the as folks with access, passwords, codes, financial data and the like.
Whether it’s $100 or $3.6 million, it’s gone, and now law enforcement need to shine a bright spotlight on the city, starting with the manager's office and all the way to the bottom of the totem pole.
Many highly placed officials were asleep at the switch — that cannot be disputed.
Russ Gordon,
Sweetwater
Comments