The Palestinian Authority is good at speaking out of both sides of its mouth.
On the one hand, the Palestinian Authority (PA) has loaned firefighting equipment to the Israeli efforts to put out the fires.
On the other hand, it continues its policy of incitement. In fact, more than half of the fires were set by Palestinian terrorists, likely influenced by the PA-controlled media.
Arab schools in the West Bank continue to teach Nazi-like hatred of the Jews.
The PA continues to name schools, plazas, streets and stadiums after terrorists who have successfully murdered Israeli Jews.
In addition, in cases where terrorists were killed or jailed in performing terrorist acts, their families receive generous pensions or stipends from the PA.
The last time this figure was reported, it was about $75 million.
This expenditure does not help the chances of peace and does encourage further terrorism.
Arthur Horn,
Boca Raton
Comments