No friend of Israel

The Dec. 22 article “Jews, Muslims stand together to fight Islamophobia” omits key information about the organizations that sponsored the event on Lincoln Road.
Jewish Voice for Peace is an anti-Israel hate group that promotes the BDS Movement (Boycott, Divest and Sanction), whose stated aim is the destruction of Israel as a home for the Jewish people and CAIR has documented links to Hamas, the Gaza chapter of the Muslim Brotherhood and other terrorist links.
Really, this was hardly the festival of peace and love as described in the story.
Joel Levine,
Sunny Isles Beach
Comments