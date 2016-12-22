Ties to Putin

I am shocked and saddened by the Dec. 20 letter “Dangerous Russia,” which begins by complaining that the Obama administration failed to take the threat posed by Russia to the United States seriously enough.
Although I am liberal in my outlook, and an Obama supporter, I had to concede that there was some merit to his argument — until I read the final paragraph, in which he rails that Obama “can’t call out Putin” even though he is “100 percent convinced that [Putin] was behind the hacks.”
Then he goes on to sarcastically tell us, “Thank God we only have 34 more days to endure hope and change.”
I find the reasoning behind this to be baffling, considering the fact that Donald Trump, as president-elect, won’t even acknowledge the apparent fact that Putin meddled in our elections, and for all intents and purposes appears to be Putin’s puppet. Trump has undisclosed financial ties with him that represent a serious conflict of interest to his presidency and need to be investigated.
Alan Asper,
Miami Beach
