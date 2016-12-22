Unfair tolls

In his Dec. 19 Opinion piece, “MDX offers transit solutions to Miami-Dade commuters,” board chair Louis Martinez writes that the toll structure on the MDX Dolphin Expressway is now “fair.”
I beg to differ.
If State Road 836 previously had one toll of 75 cents one way to get downtown, and that toll now is $2.10 each way, plus an additional 30 cents when you come off the exits, how is this fair?
If the toll was 25 cents every few miles without an additional toll to exit that might be considered fair, and apply to all users.
Using the route in conjunction with the turnpike from Kendall Drive results in a daily round-trip cost of $6.92.
This is outrageous and unfair, especially since the road is full of debris and trash, and totally choked with traffic.
Does any one of the county commissioners consider the impact this has had on the working class?
I boycott these excessive toll roads, as many others do.
Cynthia da Silva Cassidy,
West Kendall
Comments