Good times!

Yay, the Dow is approaching 20,000. Why? Maybe because the oil lobby will be taking over and prices will be going up. So any gain in your portfolio will be fueled by your pocket book. Say goodbye to those low prices and that extra jingle in your pocket.
Then there is the no-regulation crowd. Corporate profits will soar as infected dry wall and faulty air bags and tainted water become the norm. Companies will pay less in taxes while none of the savings will filter down to the rank and file.
Brace yourself for the mother of all inequality — but hey, the Dow is rising!
Mike Melnick,
North Miami Beach
