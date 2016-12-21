Mega traffic

The roadways within Miami Lakes cannot be expanded without the demolition of homes along the main corridors. Mornings and afternoons, it takes from up to 30 minutes just to make it to the Palmetto Expressway from within our town.
Now a mega mall is being planned, and it will be adjacent to Miami Lakes. That’s 70,000 more vehicles expected to affect our roadways.
What will become of the Town of Miami Lakes? Will Miami Lakes Drive look like International Drive in Orlando? Will the Palmetto Expressway have the same gridlock that is found on I-4? Do they make drones large enough to carry folks out of our town?
Abel Fernandez,
Miami Lakes
