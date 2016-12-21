Lotta lawsuits

Can you help me understand how is it possible to have 75 pending lawsuits against President-elect Donald Trump but he still is allowed to take office? It’s clear to millions of Americans and people around the world he truly believes he is above the law and he’s playing a game called “President Apprentice.”
Some of these cases have been going on for years and years and still haven’t been brought to court. Is it all because he plays by his own rules, or is the legal system afraid he’ll call them names if it comes after him? I’m sure a man in his position has people trying to sue him all the time, but 75 pending lawsuits?
Do any of these suits have substance besides the case of fraud at Trump University that he already settled for $25 million? Isn’t fraud a crime? Anyone else who commits fraud goes to jail. Why isn’t he in jail?
Susan Becker,
Coral Gables
