Letters to the Editor

December 21, 2016 8:13 PM

Photo inappropriate

I was disappointed, and slightly shocked, to see the Miami Herald publish the image of the murdered Russian ambassador’s body on the front page of Tuesday’s paper. The deceased and his family deserve more respect than that.

Alejandro Moreno,

Doral

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Southridge DB Shawn Davis and TE Kemore Gamble sign early with University of Florida

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos