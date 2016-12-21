Photo inappropriate

I was disappointed, and slightly shocked, to see the Miami Herald publish the image of the murdered Russian ambassador’s body on the front page of Tuesday’s paper. The deceased and his family deserve more respect than that.
Alejandro Moreno,
Doral
December 21, 2016 8:13 PM
