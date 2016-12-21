What strategy?

The comments by Florida Panthers owner Vinnie Viola about his nomination to be Donald Trump’s Secretary of the Army were laughable. Viola said, “If confirmed, I will work tirelessly to provide our president with the land force he will need to accomplish any mission in support of his national defense strategy.”
Perhaps he should wait to find out what Trump’s national defense strategy is before making a comment like that. Other than tweeting the enemy to death, what is Trump’s strategy? Anyone have a clue? Trump doesn’t, for sure.
Harvey Slavin,
Hallandale Beach
